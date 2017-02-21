South Side man pointing gun fatally shot by Columbus police
A South Side man who pointed a gun at police responding to a complaint about him was fatally shot Thursday night by a Columbus police officer, police said. Police were called just before 8 p.m. Thursday to Southwood Avenue near Parsons Avenue on a complaint that Jimmie Patton, 38, appeared to be intoxicated and was allegedly pointing a handgun at someone from inside in his white pickup truck.
