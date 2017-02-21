Some cell phone calls to 911 were misrouted, officials say
A misrouted 911 call from a cell phone in Hilliard earlier this month revealed a lapse in the local emergency response system, but it's unclear that a delay of seconds in transferring the call made a difference in the death of the 72-year-old victim. Marc Barraco was at his Hilliard apartment on Feb. 11 when he walked outside and saw Howard Hartman slumped over the steering wheel of Hartman's car.
