Some cell phone calls to 911 were misrouted, officials say

A misrouted 911 call from a cell phone in Hilliard earlier this month revealed a lapse in the local emergency response system, but it's unclear that a delay of seconds in transferring the call made a difference in the death of the 72-year-old victim. Marc Barraco was at his Hilliard apartment on Feb. 11 when he walked outside and saw Howard Hartman slumped over the steering wheel of Hartman's car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.