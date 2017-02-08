Second man gets life sentence in concert promoter's slaying
The second of two Columbus men convicted in the 2011 murder of a Florida concert promoter was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years. A Franklin County jury convicted Martin L. Wallington, 30, in November of murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Kevin Connal, 50, who was beaten behind a Travis Road apartment complex on the East Side.
