Second man gets life sentence in concert promoter's slaying

The second of two Columbus men convicted in the 2011 murder of a Florida concert promoter was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years. A Franklin County jury convicted Martin L. Wallington, 30, in November of murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Kevin Connal, 50, who was beaten behind a Travis Road apartment complex on the East Side.

