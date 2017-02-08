School board emphasizes Columbus schools are 'safe spaces'

Citing uncertainty and anxiety due to the current political climate, Columbus Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday stating its schools are "safe spaces" for each student "notwithstanding that child's immigration status." The two-page resolution never specifically mentions the "sanctuary" status currently the focus of national debate, but states that "it is the goal and commitment of this district to cultivate safe and supportive learning environment for all, to embrace and value our diversity, and to act quickly to prevent and address any and all issues of discrimination and harassment in our schools."

