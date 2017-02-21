Rocky River Chamber of Commerce presents business award to Lutheran...
The school, which has an enrollment of about 435 students, received the 2017 Quality Business Award from the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce last month. "We chose Lutheran West because the school's involvement in the business community is exceptional and provides real-life experience for the students," said Liz Manning, chamber executive director.
