Report shows seniors happy in Columbus, but have concerns

A new joint report by the city of Columbus and Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission found that most older residents think the city is a good place to live, but even more say it's a good place to age. There are some concerns: Though conditions for Columbus' aging population are good today, respondents said, residents over the age of 50 might not be planning well for the future.

