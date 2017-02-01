Report shows seniors happy in Columbus, but have concerns
A new joint report by the city of Columbus and Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission found that most older residents think the city is a good place to live, but even more say it's a good place to age. There are some concerns: Though conditions for Columbus' aging population are good today, respondents said, residents over the age of 50 might not be planning well for the future.
