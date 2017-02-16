Religious groups hope to break down walls while building houses
Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio is going back to its roots with a build by those who represent the "historic bedrock" of the organization: faith groups. "We're intentionally broadening our arms and letting people in," said Phil Washburn, faith relations and program manager at Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|15 min
|Big Johnson
|164
|America Held Hostage Day 29
|27 min
|MarkJ-
|9
|HB 58 - the cursive writing big step backward bill
|52 min
|Big Johnson
|93
|Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles
|1 hr
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|105
|Columbus refugee resettlement office closing
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Why democrats can't accept their demise
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|12
|Do all African-Americans know each other? Trum...
|1 hr
|Seriouslady
|8
|Fox News under Federal Investigation
|1 hr
|Reality
|43
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|2 hr
|Reality
|160
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|4 hr
|d pants
|75
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC