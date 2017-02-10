Refugees in central Ohio worry about family caught in legal limbo
Muna Guled might not understand every twist and turn in the legal battle over the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's ban on all refugees and on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. But she knows the ultimate outcome will determine whether she'll be able to hug her oldest children again. "Who knows when, and if, they'll ever come," the 41-year-old Guled said, crying, last week. "I worry about them all the time and am so sad and depressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 24
|9 min
|Reality Speaks
|18
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|10 min
|Reality Speaks
|13
|Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles
|29 min
|Reality Speaks
|31
|9th CIRCUS
|1 hr
|Seriouslady
|11
|Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room...
|1 hr
|Hugh Johannsenn
|27
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|2 hr
|Ronald
|8
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|78
|America Held Hostage Day 23
|7 hr
|d pants
|42
|Missing OSU female founded shot dead
|8 hr
|UTrashy
|38
|Unreviewable
|14 hr
|Reality Speaks
|83
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC