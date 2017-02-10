Refugees in central Ohio worry about family caught in legal limbo

Muna Guled might not understand every twist and turn in the legal battle over the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's ban on all refugees and on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. But she knows the ultimate outcome will determine whether she'll be able to hug her oldest children again. "Who knows when, and if, they'll ever come," the 41-year-old Guled said, crying, last week. "I worry about them all the time and am so sad and depressed.

