Proposed Columbus council system would elect district reps with citywide vote
A charter review committee wants to expand the Columbus City Council and adopt a hybrid system in which representatives live in specific districts, but are elected citywide. The committee's draft recommendations that are circulating around City Hall show that it will suggest adding two more council members, expanding the seven-member council to nine.
|Missing OSU female founded shot dead
|55 min
|every troll here ...
|5
|No Daddy No Dance
|1 hr
|every troll here ...
|1
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|1 hr
|d pants
|280
|Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles
|3 hr
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 23
|6 hr
|MarkJ-
|1
|Obama certainly left a mess for President Trump
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|9th CIRCUS
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Unreviewable
|7 hr
|Hadouken
|54
|Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America
|11 hr
|jonjedi
|84
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|11 hr
|Reality Speaks
|66
|
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|108
