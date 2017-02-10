Proposed Columbus council system woul...

Proposed Columbus council system would elect district reps with citywide vote

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A charter review committee wants to expand the Columbus City Council and adopt a hybrid system in which representatives live in specific districts, but are elected citywide. The committee's draft recommendations that are circulating around City Hall show that it will suggest adding two more council members, expanding the seven-member council to nine.

Columbus, OH

