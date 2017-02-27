Prison for Columbus man who drove 100...

Prison for Columbus man who drove 100 mph through West Jefferson while intoxicated -

Read more: The Madison Press

A Columbus man was sentenced to one and a half years behind bars after he was arrested for his seventh OVI. Perry Peterson, 49, was sentenced Friday in Madison County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence, a fourth-degree felony.

