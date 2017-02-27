Prison for Columbus man who drove 100 mph through West Jefferson while intoxicated -
A Columbus man was sentenced to one and a half years behind bars after he was arrested for his seventh OVI. Perry Peterson, 49, was sentenced Friday in Madison County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence, a fourth-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Such class and grace in the WH meeting.....N. O...
|2 min
|Reality Speaks
|7
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|4 min
|Reality Speaks
|328
|let's grab a double cheeseburger at BK
|5 min
|d pants
|2
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|8 min
|Reality Speaks
|265
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|23 min
|U Snarky Cnut
|192
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|27 min
|justin014
|110
|I Just Heard Sec. Of State, Jon Husted is Claim...
|36 min
|HAHAHA
|4
|Donald Trump and the News
|7 hr
|HAHAHA
|49
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC