Presidential politics divides Frankli...

Presidential politics divides Franklin County suburb: Ohio Matters

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Last year's presidential election divided this thriving suburban community outside of Columbus straight down the middle: Hillary Clinton earned 47.7 percent of the vote; Donald Trump received 45.6 percent. "During the election week, it was just hell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 43 min TonyD2 255
Kate Stienlie 2 hr Let Freedom Ring 46
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 4 hr Duke for Mayor 99
DNC Leaders Perez with Ellison unstoppable 5 hr jonjedi 10
Who is the Biggest Liar? 5 hr jonjedi 174
anyone in Colombus wanna hang out with single f... 6 hr janebabe5 2
Fascist War on Americans and the 1st Amendment 7 hr Hadouken 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,896 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC