Police seek homeless man over evidence in murder investigation

A homeless man is being sought by Columbus police on a tampering with evidence charge in connection with the December slaying of a man found dead at his rented North Linden home. Homicide detectives announced Tuesday they have filed a warrant for the the arrest of Ian S. Winkler, 28, who is accused of stealing a cellphone from Allan D. Beatty.

