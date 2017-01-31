Police seek homeless man over evidence in murder investigation
A homeless man is being sought by Columbus police on a tampering with evidence charge in connection with the December slaying of a man found dead at his rented North Linden home. Homicide detectives announced Tuesday they have filed a warrant for the the arrest of Ian S. Winkler, 28, who is accused of stealing a cellphone from Allan D. Beatty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Somali Refugee Rapes woman on Bus
|12 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|23
|81 Percent of Evangelicals Voted Trump
|23 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|32
|Muslim convert in Oklahoma 'BEHEADS woman (Sep '14)
|29 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|210
|Why I support Donald Trump
|42 min
|Oliver Cantterberry
|84
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|1 hr
|Let Freedom Ring
|650
|America Held Hostage Day 13
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|5
|Jeff Sessions Lacks the Grits to stand up for C...
|4 hr
|Oliver Cantterberry
|8
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|8 hr
|Elerby
|117
|Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu...
|9 hr
|Reality
|86
|Trump Has EPA Employees 'Coming To Work In Tears'
|9 hr
|Reality
|68
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC