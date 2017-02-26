Police investigating 3 deaths at same Ohio home in past 2 weeks
Columbus, Ohio Police are investigating a suspicious death, an attempted kidnapping and a double homicide, all in and around the same address over the past two weeks. On February 13, around 9 a.m., Cody Campbell was found dead at 68 Whitethorne Avenue Homicide detective Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 39
|25 min
|d pants
|13
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|38 min
|HAHAHA
|131
|Racist?
|57 min
|Not here not ever
|8
|Donald Trump and the News
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|37
|Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls..
|2 hr
|BizzyBee
|32
|The Best Thing George W. Bush Has Done
|2 hr
|Not here not ever
|3
|Fake Fox Sweeden News
|2 hr
|Not here not ever
|8
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|194
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC