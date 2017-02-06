Police ID woman found shot in head in...

Police ID woman found shot in head inside car on Hilltop

43 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Lavera Jane Rohrig, 42, was inside a vehicle stopped by Columbus police at 10:18 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Wayne and West Broad streets on the Hilltop. The driver of the vehicle, Javion Little, had called 911 to report that the vehicle had been shot at several times while on Stevens Avenue near West Broad, roughly a mile east in Franklinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Columbus, OH

