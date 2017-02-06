Police ID woman found shot in head inside car on Hilltop
Lavera Jane Rohrig, 42, was inside a vehicle stopped by Columbus police at 10:18 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Wayne and West Broad streets on the Hilltop. The driver of the vehicle, Javion Little, had called 911 to report that the vehicle had been shot at several times while on Stevens Avenue near West Broad, roughly a mile east in Franklinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|7 min
|d pants
|59
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|21 min
|jonjedi
|188
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|27 min
|jonjedi
|98
|What's happening in the White House when Trump ...
|30 min
|jonjedi
|8
|Do You Know Any JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES In Columbus... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Thosepeople
|132
|Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|18
|Downtown parking on agenda
|3 hr
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|98
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|10 hr
|jonjedi
|125
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Sun
|The G
|106
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC