Police ID man struck, killed by train Downtown
Columbus police have released the name of the man who was struck and killed by a train Downtown early Sunday. Donta J. Muldrow, 27, was hit by a train traveling along tracks near the Greater Columbus Convention Center around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:33 a.m., police said.
