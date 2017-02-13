Police ID man struck, killed by train...

Police ID man struck, killed by train Downtown

51 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police have released the name of the man who was struck and killed by a train Downtown early Sunday. Donta J. Muldrow, 27, was hit by a train traveling along tracks near the Greater Columbus Convention Center around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:33 a.m., police said.

