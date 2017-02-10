Police department presents first activity reports of 2017
The first month of activity reports for 2017 are in the books for the St. Clair Township Police Department as the monthly findings were revealed during Tuesday's board of trustees meeting. Police Chief Donald Hyatt presented the January activity report for the police department, which indicated a total of 271 reports handled throughout the first month of 2017.
