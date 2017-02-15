One person killed in officer-involved...

One person killed in officer-involved shooting in Columbus

Wednesday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:03pm, Tuesday, officers were called to the 500 block of Josephine Avenue on the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on scene they found a woman with a cut to her hand and a man, identified as Mark Mercer, with a deep cut to his neck.

