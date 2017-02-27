One dead, one wounded in South Side shooting
Columbus police and fire paramedics were called at 4:27 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Sixth Street on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, one person was quickly pronounced dead by paramedics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 40
|1 min
|Hadouken
|22
|Such class and grace in the WH meeting.....N. O...
|58 min
|BizzyBee
|26
|Breaking news.....Trump runs for the hills.....
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|7
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|396
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|308
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|355
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|225
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|18 hr
|justin014
|110
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC