Ohio State's regional campuses tested by enrollment trends
Even as demographics signal bad news for future enrollment at Ohio State University's regional campuses, the satellites have an ace in the hole: Ohio State's ever-increasing selectivity. Every year, the main campus in Columbus takes just under half of applicants, prompting thousands of would-be Buckeyes who aren't accepted to begin their Ohio State careers at one of four regional campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Not the NeighborhoodNazi
|4 min
|da Donald
|1
|Whitehause Is a Madhouse
|19 min
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|The " Blind Sheikh " has died.
|20 min
|Duke for Mayor
|9
|What is happening in Sweden?
|29 min
|Not here not ever
|7
|Why don't the liberals have a dam protest?
|34 min
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|If Trump conspired with Russia all his Supporte...
|41 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Columbus doctor facing child porn charge pleads...
|49 min
|Double DD
|13
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|1 hr
|d pants
|205
|President Trump Rally 2017 Florida
|1 hr
|Trouser Cough
|34
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC