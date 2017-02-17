Ohio soliciting bids for 'seed to sal...

Ohio soliciting bids for 'seed to sale' marijuana tracking

COLUMBUS, Ohio - In preparation for Ohio's new medical marijuana program, the state is looking to buy a system to track the marijuana from seeds and harvest to testing labs and dispensaries.

