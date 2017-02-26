Ohio police must collect data on susp...

Ohio police must collect data on suspect race under plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, center, joined by state Public Safety Director John Born, right, and former state Sen. Nina Turner, left, announces a plan to establish first-ever statewide police standards for the proper use of force, recruiting and hiring, during a Statehouse news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Feb. 17. COLUMBUS, Ohio - A state certification process will require that all Ohio police departments for the first time collect data on the race and gender of people they pull over in traffic stops or take aside for questioning, in an effort to reduce potential police bias against suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Cost? 22 min Duke for Mayor 7
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 27 min TonyD2 283
Bill Paxton is Dead 40 min They cannot kill ... 11
Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls.. 1 hr Duke for Mayor 17
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 1 hr Duke for Mayor 118
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 1 hr HAHAHA 257
Who is the Biggest Liar? 1 hr Black Monica 181
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC