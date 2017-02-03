Ohio Lawmaker Calls for Better Coordination on Lead Contamination Cases
State Rep. John Boccieri's district includes Sebring, OH, which experienced high lead levels in its drinking water last year. He says that local water authority operators are understaffed, and have trouble following through with health departments and residents on cases of contamination.
