Ohio Lawmaker Calls for Better Coordi...

Ohio Lawmaker Calls for Better Coordination on Lead Contamination Cases

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

State Rep. John Boccieri's district includes Sebring, OH, which experienced high lead levels in its drinking water last year. He says that local water authority operators are understaffed, and have trouble following through with health departments and residents on cases of contamination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin 11 min every troll here ... 14
USA Bacon Reserves At Lowest Level Since 1957 44 min deep-fried butter 11
Trumps approval rating 49 min Pope Che Reagan C... 18
GYN docs refuse caring for democrats 1 hr Duke for Mayor 3
Obesity, food stamps and democrat study 1 hr Duke for Mayor 4
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... 1 hr PoopWings 17
Why are liberals failures? 1 hr Duke for Mayor 9
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 16 hr GabriEl 104
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC