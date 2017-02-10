Ohio governor delays 8 executions as ...

Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Gov. John Kasich on Friday delayed eight executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process.Kasich's announcement postponed the execution of a condemned child killer scheduled for next week until May and moved seven other procedures months into the future.The Republican ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing OSU female founded shot dead 8 min Waikiki homeless ... 3
America Held Hostage Day 23 1 hr MarkJ- 1
Obama certainly left a mess for President Trump 2 hr Duke for Mayor 3
9th CIRCUS 2 hr Duke for Mayor 5
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... 2 hr Duke for Mayor 24
Unreviewable 2 hr Hadouken 54
Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent... 3 hr jonjedi 89
Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America 6 hr jonjedi 84
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 7 hr Reality Speaks 66
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 9 hr Reality Speaks 276
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 16 hr They cannot kill ... 108
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC