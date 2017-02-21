Ohio court considers privacy rights i...

Ohio court considers privacy rights in backpack search

Read more: Washington Times

The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing the constitutionality of a student's backpack search that authorities say led first to the discovery of bullets and later a gun. At issue before the high court is whether a second search of the backpack violated the student's privacy rights, which are generally weaker inside school walls.

