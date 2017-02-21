Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan will hurt, not help
The notion of taxing goods imported into this country has Ohio retailers and business executives more than a little concerned. At a roundtable discussion on Thursday, several said that the proposed border adjustment tax could significantly hurt - or even destroy - them.
