Ohio Botanical Symposium set for March 24 in Columbus

COLUMBUS The potential healing powers of the plants growing in your backyard, conservation of lady's-slipper orchids and the flora and geology of Ohio's only meteorite crater are just a few of the topics to be discussed at the 14th Ohio Botanical Symposium on Friday, March 24, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The symposium will highlight alvars, lichens, the future of the eastern deciduous forest and exciting botanical discoveries being made in Ohio. Sponsored by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources , Cleveland Museum of Natural History, The Nature Conservancy and The Ohio State University, the event will be held at Villa Milano, located at 1630 Schrock Road in Columbus.

