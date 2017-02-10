Ohio Art League members offer life lessons in exhibit Posted at
Before he curated "Come Along With Me," an Ohio State University classics professor asked contemporary Ohio artists to think about something that ancient philosophers addressed in early writings: how to live the good life. The resulting paintings, sculptures, photographs and mixed-media works by 18 members of the Ohio Art League subtly - or not so subtly - offer life lessons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|13 min
|d pants
|41
|Whiny Andrea Petkovic Should Have Gone Home
|28 min
|every troll here ...
|1
|9th CIRCUS
|31 min
|jonjedi
|38
|America Held Hostage Day 25
|39 min
|jonjedi
|18
|Missing OSU female founded shot dead
|42 min
|jonjedi
|68
|Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room...
|51 min
|jonjedi
|54
|What George Washington had to say about liberalism
|55 min
|jonjedi
|3
|America Held Hostage Day 24
|16 hr
|MarkJ-
|41
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC