Office on Aging's May levy vote will cost Franklin County more than one in fall
There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 18 hrs ago, titled Office on Aging's May levy vote will cost Franklin County more than one in fall.
The Franklin County Office on Aging placed a property tax on the May 2 ballot as insurance so that it can try again in November if the levy loses. That's the difference between Franklin County's estimates of the $900,000 to $1 million cost to place the levy on the May ballot and the $600,000 cost if the levy were placed before voters in November, when more candidates and issues mean that more government agencies share the election bill.
#1 17 hrs ago
Sure, why not? It's not like it's their own money they're spending. I hope both fail.
#2 17 hrs ago
Vote no because no one can spend your money with greater benefit to yourself than you can.
Vote early Vote No
