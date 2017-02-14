Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Domain Is Associated With Ankyrin-B Syndrome and Structural Heart Disease in a First Nations Population With a High Rate of Long QT Syndrome From the Division of Medical Sciences, University of Victoria, BC, Canada ; University of British Columbia Island Medical Program, Victoria, BC, Canada ; Department of Medical Genetics , Division of Cardiology , and Division of Cardiology, Department of Pediatrics, BC Children's Hospital , University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada; Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute and Department of Physiology and Cell Biology , The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH; Division of Life Science, State Key Laboratory of Molecular Neuroscience, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Clear Water Bay, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.