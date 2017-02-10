Nazareth victims work to rebuild bonds a year after attack
The wounds musician Bill Foley suffered during a machete attack in a Northeast Side restaurant a year ago today have healed. Faint scars remain following surgery and physical therapy, but he can strum a guitar like he did before that night at Nazareth Mediterranean Cuisine.
