Murder suspect caught in Cleveland

Murder suspect caught in Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

A suspect in a December murder in a North Linden home was returned to Columbus Wednesday after being arrested in Cleveland last week, police said. Officers of the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Ian Winkler in Cleveland on Feb. 2 and he was brought back to Columbus to face charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Allan Beatty on Dec. 8, homicide detectives said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burger boy mainliner early to late 60's (Oct '11) 4 min Vegasteve 20
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 10 min The Oracle 183
DeVos gets confirmation 11 min Pope Che Reagan C... 89
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 17 min Pope Che Reagan C... 226
Attorney General Jeff Sessions 27 min Free Pizza 4 U 3
Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent... 27 min Pope Che Reagan C... 68
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 31 min Reality Speaks 28
America Held Hostage Day 19 1 hr Reality Speaks 76
America Held Hostage Day 18 2 hr Reality 125
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 4 hr Reality 184
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC