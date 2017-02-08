Murder suspect caught in Cleveland
A suspect in a December murder in a North Linden home was returned to Columbus Wednesday after being arrested in Cleveland last week, police said. Officers of the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Ian Winkler in Cleveland on Feb. 2 and he was brought back to Columbus to face charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Allan Beatty on Dec. 8, homicide detectives said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger boy mainliner early to late 60's (Oct '11)
|4 min
|Vegasteve
|20
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|10 min
|The Oracle
|183
|DeVos gets confirmation
|11 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|89
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|17 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|226
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions
|27 min
|Free Pizza 4 U
|3
|Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent...
|27 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|68
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|31 min
|Reality Speaks
|28
|America Held Hostage Day 19
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|76
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|2 hr
|Reality
|125
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|4 hr
|Reality
|184
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC