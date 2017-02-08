Murder suspect caught in Cleveland

A suspect in a December murder in a North Linden home was returned to Columbus Wednesday after being arrested in Cleveland last week, police said. Officers of the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Ian Winkler in Cleveland on Feb. 2 and he was brought back to Columbus to face charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Allan Beatty on Dec. 8, homicide detectives said.

