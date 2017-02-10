Mother pleads guilty to charges she f...

Mother pleads guilty to charges she faked Amber Alert

There are 2 comments on the WDTN-TV Dayton story from 4 hrs ago, titled Mother pleads guilty to charges she faked Amber Alert. In it, WDTN-TV Dayton reports that:

COLUMBUS - The Columbus mother accused of faking an Amber Alert so police would find her stolen car faster, pleaded guilty to charges, Thursday. Columbus Police say Pickett, 22, was warming up her car near Chittenden Ave. and North 4th Street, just east of Ohio State University, January 30. She called dispatchers to report her car was stolen with her 4-year-old daughter inside.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 2 hrs ago
Bwaaahh!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#2 2 hrs ago
They found her car.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few transgender teens opt for fertility preserv... 3 min Reality Speaks 2
America Held Hostage Day 22, I believe 3 min The Hobbit 23
Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America 5 min Reality Speaks 79
Trump: American Psycho 5 min The Hobbit 4
Unreviewable 11 min Reality Speaks 45
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 17 min Reality Speaks 276
America Held Hostage Day 21 19 min Reality Speaks 40
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 21 min Reality Speaks 64
Attorney General Jeff Sessions 28 min Reality Speaks 38
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC