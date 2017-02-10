Mother pleads guilty to charges she faked Amber Alert
COLUMBUS - The Columbus mother accused of faking an Amber Alert so police would find her stolen car faster, pleaded guilty to charges, Thursday.
COLUMBUS - The Columbus mother accused of faking an Amber Alert so police would find her stolen car faster, pleaded guilty to charges, Thursday. Columbus Police say Pickett, 22, was warming up her car near Chittenden Ave. and North 4th Street, just east of Ohio State University, January 30. She called dispatchers to report her car was stolen with her 4-year-old daughter inside.
#1 2 hrs ago
Bwaaahh!!!!
#2 2 hrs ago
They found her car.
