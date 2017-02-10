There are on the WDTN-TV Dayton story from 4 hrs ago, titled Mother pleads guilty to charges she faked Amber Alert. In it, WDTN-TV Dayton reports that:

COLUMBUS - The Columbus mother accused of faking an Amber Alert so police would find her stolen car faster, pleaded guilty to charges, Thursday. Columbus Police say Pickett, 22, was warming up her car near Chittenden Ave. and North 4th Street, just east of Ohio State University, January 30. She called dispatchers to report her car was stolen with her 4-year-old daughter inside.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.