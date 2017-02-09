Monclova twp woman found shot to death after missing
A 21-year-old from Monclova Township was found dead at a metro park outside of Columbus where she was going to college. Grove City Police says the Franklin County Coroner's office identified a body found dead of a gunshot wound as Reagan Tokes.
