Monclova twp woman found shot to deat...

Monclova twp woman found shot to death after missing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A 21-year-old from Monclova Township was found dead at a metro park outside of Columbus where she was going to college. Grove City Police says the Franklin County Coroner's office identified a body found dead of a gunshot wound as Reagan Tokes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few transgender teens opt for fertility preserv... 2 min Reality Speaks 2
America Held Hostage Day 22, I believe 2 min The Hobbit 23
Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America 4 min Reality Speaks 79
Trump: American Psycho 4 min The Hobbit 4
Unreviewable 10 min Reality Speaks 45
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 16 min Reality Speaks 276
America Held Hostage Day 21 19 min Reality Speaks 40
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 20 min Reality Speaks 64
Attorney General Jeff Sessions 27 min Reality Speaks 38
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC