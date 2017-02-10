Missing OSU student from Monclova Twp...

Missing OSU student from Monclova Twp. found shot to death on Thursday

TOLEDO, OH - A 21-year-old from Monclova Township was found dead at a metro park outside of Columbus where she was going to college. This comes after her mom told a WTOL reporter on Thursday night she had disappeared on Wednesday.

