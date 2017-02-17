Mindfulness Shows Promise as We Age, ...

Mindfulness Shows Promise as We Age, but Study Results Are Mixed

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Newswise

COLUMBUS, Ohio - As mindfulness practices rise in popularity and evidence of their worth continues to accumulate, those who work with aging populations are looking to use the techniques to boost cognitive, emotional and physiological health. But studies so far have shown mixed results in the elderly, and more investigation is needed to determine exactly how best to apply mindfulness in that population, a new review of the research to date has found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is happening in Sweden? 4 min jonjedi 51
Cop helps with homework; student fails 6 min Big Johnson 1
President Trump Rally 2017 Florida 13 min jonjedi 62
High Crimes and Misdemeanors 18 min Pope Che Reagan C... 65
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 22 min Pope Che Reagan C... 102
America Held Hostage Day 32 23 min jonjedi 19
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 35 min jonjedi 205
Dems Progress To A New Low 1 hr Duke for Mayor 222
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC