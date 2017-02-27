March 11 dinner benefits Freedom a la...

March 11 dinner benefits Freedom a la Cart

Imaginative cuisine and signature cocktails will be on the menu at the third Eat Up! Columbus dinner benefiting Freedom a la Cart. It's slated for the evening of March 11 at St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad St. Some of the city's most creative culinary talent, led by Jessica Levy, executive director of Freedom a la Cart, will prepare a six-course meal, complete with matching cocktails.

Columbus, OH

