March 11 dinner benefits Freedom a la Cart
Imaginative cuisine and signature cocktails will be on the menu at the third Eat Up! Columbus dinner benefiting Freedom a la Cart. It's slated for the evening of March 11 at St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 E. Broad St. Some of the city's most creative culinary talent, led by Jessica Levy, executive director of Freedom a la Cart, will prepare a six-course meal, complete with matching cocktails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 38
|2 min
|Hello
|3
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|4 min
|d pants
|299
|Donald Trump and the News
|4 min
|HAHAHA
|41
|message for the 66 million who voted Hillary
|9 min
|Seriouslady
|7
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|16 min
|duh
|145
|America Held Hostage Day 39
|23 min
|MarkJ-
|14
|Black leaders call for activism to counter Trum...
|28 min
|community organizer
|5
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|3 hr
|North Mountain
|196
|Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls..
|6 hr
|BizzyBee
|32
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC