Man stabbed to death in Far East Side apartment
A man died after being stabbed multiple stab times at a Far East Side apartment Monday afternoon. Columbus police and fire were called just after 1 p.m. to the Chantry Village Apartments complex on the 2500 block of Eastern Pine Road.
