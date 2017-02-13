There are on the WSNY-FM Columbus story from 11 hrs ago, titled Man shoots girlfriend, self. In it, WSNY-FM Columbus reports that:

Columbus police are investigating what caused a man to shoot his girlfriend to death and turn the gun on himself as police closed in on him Friday morning. Officers responding to a report of a woman being shot outside a home on Silver Oak Drive on the Southeast Side at 10:10 a.m. and found a woman later identified as Classie Mixon, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police division spokesman Sgt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.