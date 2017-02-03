Man killed in Interstate 71 southbound crash identified
A Columbus man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning on Interstate 71 southbound that closed a section of the highway for more than four hours. Christopher L. Cope, 33, was driving his 2008 Dodge Ram pickup southbound in the far right lane when a car changing lanes collided with his pickup truck.
|
