Man killed in Fayette County crash
Tyler R. Wrobel, 21, of Bloomingburg, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Wrobel was traveling north and lost control in the 10000 block of Danville Road, about 35 miles southwest of Columbus.
|
