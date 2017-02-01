Man dies in East Side fire
A man died from injuries he suffered in an early morning fire on the city's East Side Friday morning, according to Columbus Division of Fire. The man, whose name has not been released, was pulled from a burning car parked in a smoked filled garage in the 2500 block of Kenview Road South, said Rebecca Diehm, a spokeswoman for Columbus fire department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
