Man convicted of trying to find hitman to kill his wife
Lowell W. Ludwick wanted to find someone to kill his wife at their West Jefferson home and make it look like a burglary that turned deadly. On Wednesday, Ludwick was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, based largely on audio from a hidden camera that recorded an incriminating conversation he had with the acquaintance-turned-informant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
