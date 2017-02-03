Man attacked in street; tips sought
Columbus police are seeking witnesses to a seemingly random attack that left a man with severe head trauma and facial fractures. It's unclear why another man knocked Robert Seed, 63, unconscious Saturday evening alongside East Cooke Road in North Linden, said Detective Deryl Kowalski of the assault squad.
