Man arrested in slaying of OSU student
Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for killing a 21-year-old former Monclova Township resident and leaving her naked body at the entrance of a park. Brian L. Golsby, 29, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery in the killing of Reagan Tokes, who was found dead Thursday near the entrance to Scioto Grove Metro Park, according to a statement Saturday from the Grove City Police Department.
