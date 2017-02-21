There are on the The Madison Press story from 11 hrs ago, titled Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhibit includes work from Madison-Plains artist. In it, The Madison Press reports that:

Emily Wilson, a senior at Madison-Plains High School, stands next to her three pieces of art currently on display at the Gallery on High in London. "Madison Memories," the current exhibition at Gallery on High, at 5 E. High St. in London, is a community show featuring the artwork of Madison County residents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Madison Press.