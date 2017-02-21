Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhibit includes work from Madison-Plains artist
There are 1 comment on the The Madison Press story from 11 hrs ago, titled Madison Memories: London's Gallery on High exhibit includes work from Madison-Plains artist. In it, The Madison Press reports that:
Emily Wilson, a senior at Madison-Plains High School, stands next to her three pieces of art currently on display at the Gallery on High in London. "Madison Memories," the current exhibition at Gallery on High, at 5 E. High St. in London, is a community show featuring the artwork of Madison County residents.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Madison Press.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Those pictures do not remind me of Madison County.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|5 min
|jonjedi
|54
|Nutty Leftists In Action
|53 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|59 min
|They cannot kill ...
|123
|Our Elected Politicians Are Cowards
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|Man shoots girlfriend, self
|1 hr
|A reader
|5
|Drumpf on Deportations: "A Military Operation"
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|13
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|1 hr
|Male
|202
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|129
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC