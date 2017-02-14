Lobbyist pushing interstate connectin...

Lobbyist pushing interstate connecting Toledo, Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A transportation lobbyist says he hopes the Trump administration's promise to invest billions on infrastructure could revive long dormant plans to build an interstate between Toledo and Columbus. The Blade reports Tom Kovacik of the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio says a Toledo area government group has endorsed the idea of building what is known as the Interstate 73 project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HB 58 - the cursive writing big step backward bill 3 min Duke for Mayor 9
Trump knew WHAT Flynn said to Russia 6 min gary 3
High Crimes and Misdemeanors 9 min Real Quotes 29
Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles 14 min jonjedi 68
Milwaukee "A Day Without Latinos" March 21 min Juan and Juan and... 5
Half-brother of DPRK leader murdered in Malaysia 1 hr jonjedi 6
America Held Hostage Day 26 1 hr jonjedi 46
Missing OSU female founded shot dead 1 hr you dummy 110
Dems Progress To A New Low 1 hr jonjedi 97
A determined and organized resistance. 3 hr Duke for Mayor 60
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC