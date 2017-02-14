Lobbyist pushing interstate connecting Toledo, Columbus
A transportation lobbyist says he hopes the Trump administration's promise to invest billions on infrastructure could revive long dormant plans to build an interstate between Toledo and Columbus. The Blade reports Tom Kovacik of the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio says a Toledo area government group has endorsed the idea of building what is known as the Interstate 73 project.
|
