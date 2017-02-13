KT Tunstall to return to her pop roots in upcoming Columbus visit
It's been more than 10 years since singer-songwriter KT Tunstall released her hits "Black Horse & The Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See." Now, in 2017, Tunstall has a new record out and is ready to grace stages across the country, starting in Columbus on Wednesday night.
|
