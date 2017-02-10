kasich works to erase state's 'Rust B...

kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label

There are 8 comments on the The Review story from 19 hrs ago, titled kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label. In it, The Review reports that:

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has a pet peeve: the use of the term to describe his state. The Republican governor has made it his mission to send the label to the scrap heap of history.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 17 hrs ago
It won't erase. It's like "South End Smell"... forever.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

1,290

Here

#2 16 hrs ago
every troll here but you wrote:
It won't erase. It's like "South End Smell"... forever.
Most likely.

However, with the exception of screwing up the education system, Kasich has been good for Ohio plus he is one of the very few Republicans with a spine.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Speaks

Columbus, OH

#3 15 hrs ago
jonjedi wrote:
<quoted text>

Most likely.

However, with the exception of screwing up the education system, Kasich has been good for Ohio plus he is one of the very few Republicans with a spine.
he is a liar like you

his word is worthless

his dad was a mailman you know?

he campaigned on that.

to think I gave this guy a couple thousand for his campaign makes me sick

typical politician with lips flapping and lies compounding

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Blacklick Billy

Columbus, OH

#4 15 hrs ago
jonjedi wrote:
<quoted text>

Most likely.

However, with the exception of screwing up the education system, Kasich has been good for Ohio plus he is one of the very few Republicans with a spine.
I loved Kasich as a Congressman and was okay up until last year when he ran for President. Now I have no use for him. What a baby!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

jonjedi

“It's me”

Since: Jan 17

1,290

Here

#5 14 hrs ago
Reality Speaks wrote:
<quoted text>

he is a liar like you

his word is worthless

his dad was a mailman you know?

he campaigned on that.

to think I gave this guy a couple thousand for his campaign makes me sick

typical politician with lips flapping and lies compounding
I don't care if his dad was a dog catcher, that's still more of a career than you've ever thought about having.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Speaks

Columbus, OH

#6 10 hrs ago
Blacklick Billy wrote:
<quoted text>

I loved Kasich as a Congressman and was okay up until last year when he ran for President. Now I have no use for him. What a baby!
exactly same here

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Speaks

Columbus, OH

#7 10 hrs ago
jonjedi wrote:
<quoted text>

I don't care if his dad was a dog catcher, that's still more of a career than you've ever thought about having.
your blow up doll is hissing......hurry

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nurple4699

Matawan, NJ

#8 24 min ago
flygurl.a95 is my K iK hit me up if you want to have kinky fun with a 21 f

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever been Mitch-Slapped? 3 min Let Freedom Ring 12
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 17 min Let Freedom Ring 71
Columbus Mosque "Vandalized" 38 min coffee tea or me 2
America Held Hostage Day 24 38 min Hadouken 5
News High-rise apartments, restaurants, hotels envis... 1 hr every troll here ... 1
America Held Hostage Day 23 3 hr d pants 42
Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent... 3 hr TonyD2 92
Missing OSU female founded shot dead 4 hr UTrashy 38
Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles 8 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 22
Unreviewable 10 hr Reality Speaks 83
Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America 10 hr Reality Speaks 98
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC