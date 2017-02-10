kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has a pet peeve: the use of the term to describe his state. The Republican governor has made it his mission to send the label to the scrap heap of history.
#1 17 hrs ago
It won't erase. It's like "South End Smell"... forever.
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,290
Here
#2 16 hrs ago
Most likely.
However, with the exception of screwing up the education system, Kasich has been good for Ohio plus he is one of the very few Republicans with a spine.
#3 15 hrs ago
he is a liar like you
his word is worthless
his dad was a mailman you know?
he campaigned on that.
to think I gave this guy a couple thousand for his campaign makes me sick
typical politician with lips flapping and lies compounding
#4 15 hrs ago
I loved Kasich as a Congressman and was okay up until last year when he ran for President. Now I have no use for him. What a baby!
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,290
Here
#5 14 hrs ago
I don't care if his dad was a dog catcher, that's still more of a career than you've ever thought about having.
#6 10 hrs ago
exactly same here
#7 10 hrs ago
your blow up doll is hissing......hurry
#8 24 min ago
