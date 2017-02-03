Kasich backs DeVos without mentioning...

Kasich backs DeVos without mentioning $5M her PAC owes Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Gov. John Kasich is urging confirmation of President Donald Trump's education secretary nominee without mentioning the significant unpaid fine owed to Ohio by a now-defunct political action committee she controlled.The Republican governor and 2016 presidential contender didn't support Trump, but he praised Betsy DeVos for her ... (more)

