Justice Insider: Pot-seeking man gets bullet in the nose
Columbus police say an 18-year-old Grove City man was buying marijuana from three men in the 1100 block of East 18th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday when one of the men pulled out a gun. Reporter Danae King writes that when the driver saw the gun, he took off in his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Rally 2017 Florida
|12 min
|jonjedi
|95
|Extreme right wing hate symbols evolving
|14 min
|Black Bee
|2
|obama hates blacks (Feb '13)
|17 min
|Seriouslady
|22
|What is happening in Sweden?
|23 min
|They cannot kill ...
|76
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|39 min
|Duke for Mayor
|138
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|44 min
|BizzyBee
|249
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|d pants
|228
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|87
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC